Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tom Suozzi, Peter King push bill to reduce tax hikes under federal SALT tax law

Newsday Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
The bill is aimed at the federal tax legislation adopted by Republican President Donald Trump and the then-GOP controlled Congress and Senate in 2017.Â 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KSTU - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Santa' and 'The Grinch' Protest Utah Legislature's Tax Overhaul Bill

'Santa' and 'The Grinch' Protest Utah Legislature's Tax Overhaul Bill 01:52

 "Santa" and "The Grinch" delivered petitions to Utah Governor Gary Herbert's office calling for a delay on a special session for a major tax overhaul bill.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoanGralla

Joan Gralla Tom Suozzi, Peter King push bill to reduce tax hikes under federal SALT tax law https://t.co/YNA4SdEjqO via @Newsday 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.