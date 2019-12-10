Bill Clinton: ''We should go about our lives"

yung ru†hless while we’re talking about impeachment - I just wanna say Bill Clinton should’ve never been impeached for gettin top… https://t.co/wDnZpro04T 40 seconds ago

Lady Justice @LabLover798 @SylBobinski @johnrobertsFox @SpeakerPelosi Maybe you should read a little treaty, that Bill Clinton s… https://t.co/q7fhFIoSFg 1 minute ago

Melissa Tauialo 🐤💚 All I can think about is how mad tRump must be right now. He was just disrespected so bad. He should be humiliated.… https://t.co/JDTlzakzEG 2 minutes ago

Crimson Mask @AndyRichter Just to be clear, being honest about former President Clinton's sleaziness has nothing to do with Pres… https://t.co/Htv3EntNdX 9 minutes ago

Heather on the Hill Seriously,***WAS that? Why wasn't Bill Clinton removed from office for being a lying cheat? Well, as I type I r… https://t.co/5OyQzeqVVb 19 minutes ago

dgmtick1 @senatemajldr Moscow Mitch-let me introduce you to MERRICK GARLAND You should also meet President BILL Clinton - y… https://t.co/pegSTV3RlE 45 minutes ago

dgmtick1 @niceDonaIdTrump @senatemajldr Moscow Mitch-let me introduce you to MERRICK GARLAND You should also meet President… https://t.co/LZb2UhXVeY 45 minutes ago