‘Reckless Disregard For The Truth’: Dan Bongino Sues The Daily Beast For Defamation Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Says the outlet refused to correct its report 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Susan K Southwick RT @dbongino: Dan Bongino files $15M defamation suit against The Daily Beast for ‘reckless disregard for the truth’ https://t.co/YPEOjo0jKc 2 hours ago