Poll: Backing for impeachment declines, but Democrats beat Trump

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
A slight majority of Americans do not want President Trump impeached and removed from office, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll.  But five Democratic presidential candidates lead Trump in trial heats of the 2020 election.  Just 40 percent -- the Trump base -- approve his perfcrmance in office.
News video: Trump At Brink Of Impeachment

Trump At Brink Of Impeachment 00:43

 House Democrats took Trump to the brink of impeachment when they approved two charges against him. The charges are over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. A badly divided House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 along party lines to approve impeachment...

