Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FBI Continued Surveillance Of Carter Page Even As Investigation Weakened, DOJ Watchdog Says

Daily Caller Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
FBI Continued Surveillance Of Carter Page Even As Investigation Weakened, DOJ Watchdog Says
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Denechek007

Denechek 007 RT @SaintDenechek: @LouDobbs @realDonaldTrump @Comey actually said that it was a mistake that continued FISA warrants against Carter Page w… 2 days ago

SaintDenechek

D. L. Fleury @LouDobbs @realDonaldTrump @Comey actually said that it was a mistake that continued FISA warrants against Carter P… https://t.co/HawvRaOt0S 2 days ago

LifeLiberty10

(Pro) Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness RT @TrumpWarRoom: This is shocking! "Surveillance of Carter Page continued even as the FBI gathered information that weakened the assessme… 2 days ago

bigbendcoast

The Skipper @cody_k @ChuckRossDC You are a smart beautiful person. Just temporarily deranged. Why did Clinesmith intentionally… https://t.co/Wg0O8Jz2sd 3 days ago

hughjw2

fed up fighter @ConscienceIsIt @km_scannell @brianklaas @1st_Julianna So fbi lied. Used the steele dossier to get fisa warrant on… https://t.co/cGrbea6NYt 3 days ago

drofdem

(Drofdem) Birddog RT @Yamil_Sued: FBI continued surveillance of Carter Page as probe weakened: DOJ watchdog https://t.co/eGB5KX9B8x via @dailycaller 5 days ago

clayton902101

Deplorable Bo RT @lorrainekaack: Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: FBI Continued Surveillance Of Carter Page Even As Investigation Weakene… 5 days ago

WilAnderson1

Wil Anderson @AdamSchiff What it's really about is Schiffhead's continued LIES and PARTISANSHIP! Remember his distorted "readin… https://t.co/xGVmHtvXMg 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.