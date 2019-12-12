Jersey City shooting victims remembered as generous, dedicated to their work
Thursday, 12 December 2019 () Authorities have identified the victims in Tuesday's deadly shooting that rocked Jersey City, N.J., and left a police officer dead along with five others, including three civilians and the two suspected shooters.
Funerals were held last night for two of the victims in the Jersey City shooting, hours after the attorney general’s office identified the suspects. This morning, community members are trying to wrap their heads around what happened as things slowly return to normal. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.