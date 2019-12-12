Global  

Pete Buttigieg meets Lizzo, says he’s "100% that nominee"

CBS News Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and artist Lizzo were in the "CBS This Morning" green room together, so co-host Gayle King asked Mayor Pete, "Have you had any DNA tests lately?"
