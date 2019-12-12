Pete Buttigieg meets Lizzo, says he’s "100% that nominee"
Thursday, 12 December 2019 () Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and artist Lizzo were in the "CBS This Morning" green room together, so co-host Gayle King asked Mayor Pete, "Have you had any DNA tests lately?"
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released information about her past legal work. According to Reuters, she received nearly $2 million in compensation from her clients. Warren revealed this information after Pete Buttigieg criticized her for not releasing it sooner. In return, Warren...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Tester Smith Pete Buttigieg meets Lizzo and says he's "100% that nominee" https://t.co/pF6qY4hh9Y 2 days ago
Tester Smith Pete Buttigieg meets Lizzo, says he's "100% that nominee" https://t.co/RGfkSL0S2c 2 days ago
Just Ginger oh honey boo boo.... bless your heart. https://t.co/Nl435LnoyW 5 days ago