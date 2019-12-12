Global  

Memorial service for state corrections sergeant killed in boiler explosion set for Friday morning

Denver Post Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Family, friends and community members will gather in Colorado Springs on Friday morning to pay respects to Sgt. Joshua Voth, the 28-year-old Colorado Department of Corrections staff member who died Dec. 4 in a boiler explosion.
News video: Memorial Service Honors Josh Voth, Who Was Killed In Colorado Prison Boiler Explosion

 Friends and family gathered Friday to remember Sgt. Joshua Voth. The father of three was killed in a boiler explosion at a prison in Fremont County.

