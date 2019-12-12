‘I Went Through So Much When We Shot It’: Jamie-Lynn Sigler On ‘The Sopranos,’ Battling MS, ‘Mob Town’

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks about her new mafia drama "Mob Town", based on the true story of the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate New York. Plus, the actress shares an update on her life with multiple sclerosis and how the illness has made her change her way of thinking.
