Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘I Went Through So Much When We Shot It’: Jamie-Lynn Sigler On ‘The Sopranos,’ Battling MS, ‘Mob Town’

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The actor who famously played Meadow Soprano discusses her new movie Mob Town, The Sopranos, and her life with multiple sclerosis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'Mob Town' And MS Update

Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'Mob Town' And MS Update 02:45

 Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks about her new mafia drama "Mob Town", based on the true story of the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate New York. Plus, the actress shares an update on her life with multiple sclerosis and how the illness has made her change her way of thinking.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alyssamdicarlo

𝐿𝑦𝑠𝑠 @witchyherbalist When we had to do it again, we went the “northern” route through oklahoma & arkansas and it was so… https://t.co/yLp96gisQM 29 minutes ago

gabyjorellana

gabyjane 2019 I went through so many changes and learned so much about myself. 2020 is when I’m going to apply what I learned. Wait on it 1 hour ago

ivana_N_minions

Ivana Yes! We all went through hell, story to share, message to tell, scream at Trump for being brick. Let's dig deeper a… https://t.co/Qg15i2zvOS 2 hours ago

kissemfirst

Art by Chris @LindseyStirling I am listening to your audiobook, I am on the section disordered eating, my heart ached when you d… https://t.co/xogbIbCRZG 2 hours ago

raphaconrad

Rapha Conrad When @rhettmc went through his TOP 10 list, I was so thrilled about his journey to live in the present or "be the h… https://t.co/3l5k6aToDU 2 hours ago

eggwards

Michael Edwards @MaJaPe Well, this was JCPenny...so they are blaming delivery which went through both UPS and USPS. The camera foot… https://t.co/wCSQtqliGv 2 hours ago

stash1621

@stAsh @TheGoodBean It worked for me now! Thank you so much for getting back to me! I apologize I didn’t take a screenshot… https://t.co/0GqIingXKI 3 hours ago

NaghaLovesYou

nagha; hongjoong is baby ❤ Yeah it was a bad day overall. I'm gonna go try to sleep now, if my insomnia wrecked brain allows me that is :/… https://t.co/mFr9QEki6v 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.