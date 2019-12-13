Global  

Phoenix Elementary School District meeting where 3 school closures were proposed

azcentral.com Friday, 13 December 2019
Emerson Elementary, Dunbar School and Faith North preschool were being considered for possible closure during a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
 


 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona
News video: Board votes not to move forward with closure of three Phoenix schools

Board votes not to move forward with closure of three Phoenix schools

 The Phoenix Elementary School Board voted not to move forward with the closure of three schools on Thursday night.

