Live updates: House Judiciary Committee To Take Historic Vote On Trump Impeachment

cbs4.com Friday, 13 December 2019
Live updates: House Judiciary Committee To Take Historic Vote On Trump ImpeachmentThe committee will hold two separate votes on each article. The articles are expected to pass along party lines, and then will move to the floor for a full House vote next week.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: House Panel Delays Historic Trump Impeachment Vote

House Panel Delays Historic Trump Impeachment Vote 03:09

 The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote late Thursday on articles of impeachment against President Trump, shutting down a divisive 14-hour session that dragged with sharp partisan divisions. (12-12-19)

