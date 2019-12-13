Live updates: House Judiciary Committee To Take Historic Vote On Trump Impeachment Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The committee will hold two separate votes on each article. The articles are expected to pass along party lines, and then will move to the floor for a full House vote next week. The committee will hold two separate votes on each article. The articles are expected to pass along party lines, and then will move to the floor for a full House vote next week. 👓 View full article

House Panel Delays Historic Trump Impeachment Vote 03:09 The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote late Thursday on articles of impeachment against President Trump, shutting down a divisive 14-hour session that dragged with sharp partisan divisions. (12-12-19)

