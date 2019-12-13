New York Times: Online games, chats becoming "hunting ground" for child abuse
Friday, 13 December 2019 () A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate are proposing new legislation aimed at protecting children from online sexual abuse. The move follows a recent report from The New York Times showing a record 45 million online photos and videos of abuse just in the last year. Michael Keller, a reporter and developer covering technology on the investigative team at The Times, joined CBSN to discuss what the report found.
