But Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that the first lady communicates “differently” from President Trump.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Janna Vozar RT @MuricaRip: #BeBest is just another bullshit campaign slogan from Team Traitor. Despite ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as H… 16 hours ago Brad Maloney Despite Her ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/A2hEhkkvOT 2 days ago jojo RT @thebeach812: Despite 'Be Best' Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/uey1q7nT4C Melanoma is q… 3 days ago Henry Zuidhof Despite ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/SpTUslCwIy 3 days ago News & Quotes Despite 'Be Best' Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/4RxYaUlAhw via @YahooNews 3 days ago Rita Schooley Despite ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/2jQmEZKIzZ 3 days ago Michele Schwartz Despite ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/BAz9aiqIEQ "BE BEST" MELANIA...……………. 3 days ago Mr. T Despite ‘Be Best’ Campaign, Melania Trump Stays Mum as Husband Mocks Greta Thunberg https://t.co/ta5nwVRyWF 3 days ago