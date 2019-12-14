Global  

As U.N. Climate Talks Go to Overtime, a Battle for the ‘Spirit’ of the Paris Pact

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 December 2019
World leaders meeting in Madrid remained at loggerheads on Saturday about whether they could commit, just on paper, to raise voluntary climate targets next year.
