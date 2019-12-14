Global  

Delaware challenges Villanova to final minute but can't pull upset

Delawareonline Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Delaware stayed on Villanova's heels to the final minute in their basketball matchup but failed to knock off the 20th-ranked Wildcats for first time
 
