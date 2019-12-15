Global  

Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Major Beauty Pageants

NYTimes.com Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica won the Miss World pageant on Saturday. Black women also hold the 2019 crowns of Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Universe.
News video: Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019

Black Women Top Major Beauty Pageant Competitions in 2019 01:15

 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was officially named Miss Universe on Dec. 8, making her the fourth black woman to win a major beauty pageant in 2019.

