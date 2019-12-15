Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica won the Miss World pageant on Saturday. Black women also hold the 2019 crowns of Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Universe.

You Might Like

Tweets about this don’t go Jason Waterfalls RT @CBSNews: For the first time ever, black women wear the crowns of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now Miss Worl… 5 minutes ago KESHAV KRISHNA RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/gHItS1XbGu 47 minutes ago Stacey HISTORY MADE when Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica was crowned Miss World - black women NOW hold all 5 of the major crow… https://t.co/EhEqaguut2 51 minutes ago putriayujulita RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/dCLujiIili 1 hour ago Cynthia Crosby RT @ELLEmagazine: For the First Time Ever, Five Black Women Hold Crowns in the Five Major Beauty Pageants https://t.co/waNo905tDj 2 hours ago Rhonda Hansome So I'm the only 1 feeling some kinda way.#Tricknology on steroids in overdrive Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Maj… https://t.co/xyhxp7VWjY 2 hours ago Joan Allen RT @ArtsinNewYork: Did you know Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Major Beauty Pageants in 2019? https://t.co/FySEpMVVg5 Did you watch this… 2 hours ago Joan Allen Did you know Black Women Now Hold Crowns in 5 Major Beauty Pageants in 2019? https://t.co/FySEpMVVg5 Did you watch… https://t.co/wnKHPPoVHa 2 hours ago