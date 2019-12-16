Eagles' Miles Sanders on record-setting day

wah wah RT @JeffSkversky: Miles Sanders and Eagles run away with it!!!! 🏆 Sanders breaks the Eagles rookie record for MOST all-purpose yards toni… 5 minutes ago терминатор RT @JeffSkversky: Miles Sanders 🔥🔥🔥 🔥leads all NFL rookies in all-purpose yards 🔥set franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards 🔥broke Le… 8 minutes ago 🦅Roger 🦅 RT @danieljtgallen: Miles Sanders set the #Eagles rookie record for all-purpose yards on this play. https://t.co/eeKx8XqdZL 9 minutes ago Daniel Gallen Miles Sanders set the #Eagles rookie record for all-purpose yards on this play. https://t.co/eeKx8XqdZL 13 minutes ago 🦅🏈🏀🏒 Miles Sanders and Eagles run away with it!!!! Sanders breaks the Eagles rookie record for MOST all-purpose yards… https://t.co/RR8EtjcjCI 14 minutes ago