Eagles' Miles Sanders on record-setting day

Delawareonline Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Eagles running back Miles Sanders sets 2 team rookie records, and Greg Ward on his big day.
 
Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas CowboysPhiladelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including...
FOX Sports


_illMATTic_

wah wah RT @JeffSkversky: Miles Sanders and Eagles run away with it!!!! 🏆 Sanders breaks the Eagles rookie record for MOST all-purpose yards toni… 5 minutes ago

Aythor

терминатор RT @JeffSkversky: Miles Sanders 🔥🔥🔥 🔥leads all NFL rookies in all-purpose yards 🔥set franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards 🔥broke Le… 8 minutes ago

YOUNGMUFASA90

🦅Roger 🦅 RT @danieljtgallen: Miles Sanders set the #Eagles rookie record for all-purpose yards on this play. https://t.co/eeKx8XqdZL 9 minutes ago

danieljtgallen

Daniel Gallen Miles Sanders set the #Eagles rookie record for all-purpose yards on this play. https://t.co/eeKx8XqdZL 13 minutes ago

215PHLSports

🦅🏈🏀🏒 Miles Sanders and Eagles run away with it!!!! Sanders breaks the Eagles rookie record for MOST all-purpose yards… https://t.co/RR8EtjcjCI 14 minutes ago

