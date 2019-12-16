Global  

Green Bay Packers fan with cancer fulfills dream of going to Lambeau Field

CBS News Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
This Green Bay Packers fan with pancreatic cancer fulfilled his lifelong dream of going to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Bruce Meeks, who saw his team defeat the Chicago Bears, intends to "win" his fight.
News video: Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs?

Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs? 01:52

 The Bears have to win three tough games for a chance to make the playoffs, and that starts in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down this NFC North rivalry matchup in Week 15.

