It's official! This Mesa flight attendant will compete on 'The Bachelor' in 2020

Jade M., a 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, will be a contestant on the 24th season of ABC's 'The Bachelor,' featuring Peter Weber.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A Life In The Skies Is Glamorous, But There Are A Few Downsides Business Insider spoke to flight attendants working for carriers like Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines. They found that while being a flight attendant looks glamorous, there are.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47Published 3 weeks ago will.i.am Accuses Flight Attendant Of Racism For Calling Police On Him AUSTRALIA – Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am detailed an incident on a flight that led to police confronting him at an airport in Australia on Friday (November 15). The veteran artist claimed a.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 02:52Published on November 19, 2019

Tweets about this