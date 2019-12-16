Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Michael R. Bloomberg is showing what a virtually bottomless advertising budget can do by buying his way into the hottest political conversations of the moment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kenleyontv

Kenley Hargett "Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad" by NICK CORASANITI https://t.co/0UgzSyFrQx https://t.co/0tb3kwgTrU 1 hour ago

iamzaki

Zack Qayoumi 📻🌌 Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad https://t.co/5mx0i4fKsM via @NYTimes cc: @SenSanders… https://t.co/ebHiUccU6v 3 hours ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad https://t.co/oa204lylbG #trump #impeachment #ukraine #war 5 hours ago

stacyl61

Stacy Louise Smith I want #Bloomberg to go away! He proves the need for campaign finance reform. #ImpeachAndRemove Googled ‘Impeachmen… https://t.co/rJc5I6cnSi 11 hours ago

marcaweiss

Dr. Marc A. Weiss Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad https://t.co/O7uoeYz3YQ 13 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad https://t.co/b3P0U6gZUW 14 hours ago

StandWithMarco_

Standing with Marco #News via #NYT by NICK CORASANITI "Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad"… https://t.co/NvndHBlpFt 17 hours ago

gotmee

Gotmee "Googled ‘Impeachment’ Lately? First Result Is a Bloomberg Ad" by NICK CORASANITI via NYT https://t.co/5ppoFjy7Ub https://t.co/ZhXyiarnaj 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.