SpaceX launches rocket from Cape Canaveral

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday. (Dec. 16)
 
News video: SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year

SpaceX launches 13th rocket of the year 00:54

 Elon Musk's SpaceX company has launched its 13th rocket of the year. The launch included the successful landing of a booster stage on a barge at sea.

DGlobes

Discover Globes A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT-18 / Kacific-1 satellite launches from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Elabor… https://t.co/AtKXSaalXe 7 hours ago

JohnHotta

John Hotta SpaceX launches a double-duty telecom satellite and doubles down on rocket reusability. From @geekwire:… https://t.co/JoM9kOJPaQ 22 hours ago

DGlobes

Discover Globes SpaceFlight InsiderDecember 18th, 2019 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the JCSAT-18 / Kacific-1 satellite launches fr… https://t.co/oqZjD7x61e 1 day ago

klasaaa

michał klasowski 中 SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, plans to surround Earth with Starlink satellites and provide globa… https://t.co/DPBBctxG35 1 day ago

wadekwright

Wade K Wright Singapore's Kacific startup launches satellite from Space X Falcon 9, aiming to provide broadband connectivity to t… https://t.co/SpGjH1CicC 1 day ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @HelloNewsSite: SpaceX launches rocket from Cape Canaveral https://t.co/qcvz933quD #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 2 days ago

ElsPietro

pietro els RT @SpaceflightNow: A satellite built by Boeing & launched by SpaceX Monday night from Florida is on the way to a lofty perch more than 22,… 2 days ago

cbphoto1

Craig Bailey RT @Florida_Today: Night launches are the best, right? #SpaceX launched its #Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Station. Shooting rocke… 2 days ago

