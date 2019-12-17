Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

10 people injured after van crashes into Burien clothing store

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Ten people were injured, four critically, after a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of First Avenue South. Two adults and two children are being taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.