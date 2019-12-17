10 people injured after van crashes into Burien clothing store

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Ten people were injured, four critically, after a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of First Avenue South. Two adults and two children are being taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical […] 👓 View full article

