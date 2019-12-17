Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped While Walking With Mother In The Bronx

CBS 2 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Police said Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother around 11:20 p.m. Monday along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up beside them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Police: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In The Bronx

Police: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped In The Bronx 00:30

 Police are searching for a group of men accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl right in front of her mother in the Bronx.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.