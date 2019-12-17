$1.4 trillion spending package crammed with unrelated provisions

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $1.4 trillion spending package to avert a partial government shutdown that also would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) taxes. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
