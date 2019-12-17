You Might Like

Tweets about this WILX News 10 House passes $1.4 trillion federal spending bill https://t.co/HVD9sFkfPV https://t.co/GJCvjKbmJy 9 hours ago Tester Smith $1.4 trillion spending package crammed with unrelated provisions https://t.co/uxeGjOh8Px 11 hours ago TheCyberChick $1.4 TRILLION spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 💲🤯 Breitbart https://t.co/zJOgDadEWP 16 hours ago C G Duck RT @Non_MSM_News: $1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 🤑 $1.4 Trillion = $1,400,000,000,000.00 https://t.co/vJC1opP… 17 hours ago Annie Lotto $1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 🤑 $1.4 Trillion = $1,400,000,000,000.00… https://t.co/CPJZ648QZ9 17 hours ago J McDaniel #impeachThePredator WHAT A SHAMEFUL THING, WHO thought it was great idea to give him MORE MONEY FOR A FUKING WALL, NOT ME TO HELL WITH… https://t.co/Bh3Rf5tNzo 17 hours ago C-Hawkk Traffic Control RT @wibw: The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Donald Trump a vic… 19 hours ago WIBW The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Dona… https://t.co/ayYzTLl5kl 19 hours ago