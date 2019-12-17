Global  

$1.4 trillion spending package crammed with unrelated provisions

CBS News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
House leaders on Monday released a $1.4 trillion spending package that includes a host of unrelated provisions.
News video: House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown

House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown 01:14

 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $1.4 trillion spending package to avert a partial government shutdown that also would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act&apos;s (ACA) taxes. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

wilxTV

WILX News 10 House passes $1.4 trillion federal spending bill https://t.co/HVD9sFkfPV https://t.co/GJCvjKbmJy 9 hours ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith $1.4 trillion spending package crammed with unrelated provisions https://t.co/uxeGjOh8Px 11 hours ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick $1.4 TRILLION spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 💲🤯 Breitbart https://t.co/zJOgDadEWP 16 hours ago

CGDuck5

C G Duck RT @Non_MSM_News: $1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 🤑 $1.4 Trillion = $1,400,000,000,000.00 https://t.co/vJC1opP… 17 hours ago

Non_MSM_News

Annie Lotto $1.4T spending package crammed with unrelated provisions 🤑 $1.4 Trillion = $1,400,000,000,000.00… https://t.co/CPJZ648QZ9 17 hours ago

janattheocean

J McDaniel #impeachThePredator WHAT A SHAMEFUL THING, WHO thought it was great idea to give him MORE MONEY FOR A FUKING WALL, NOT ME TO HELL WITH… https://t.co/Bh3Rf5tNzo 17 hours ago

CHawkk

C-Hawkk Traffic Control RT @wibw: The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Donald Trump a vic… 19 hours ago

wibw

WIBW The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Dona… https://t.co/ayYzTLl5kl 19 hours ago

