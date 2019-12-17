Global  

Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda: ‘Out Of This World Christmas’

Daily Caller Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital dressed up newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate an “out of this world Christmas.” Nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, knit Santa hats with green ears designed to look like Star Wars character Baby Yoda. “I made […]
