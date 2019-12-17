Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda: ‘Out Of This World Christmas’

Nurses at a Pennsylvania hospital dressed up newborn babies as Baby Yoda to celebrate an “out of this world Christmas.” Nurse Caitlin Pechin, who works at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, knit Santa hats with green ears designed to look like Star Wars character Baby Yoda. “I made […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rich Mitchell Nurses Dress Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out Of This World Christmas’ Nurses at a Pennslyvania hospital dressed up n… https://t.co/uPz4LWs5sq 38 seconds ago Rich Mitchell Nurses Dress Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out Of This World Christmas’ Nurses at a Pennslyvania hospital dressed up n… https://t.co/8bIyfL4cif 2 hours ago Paul B. Brightly Nurses Dress Newborn Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out of This World Christmas’ https://t.co/zVL4QG9DzR 4 hours ago The Western Journal The newborns were photographed wearing outfits that say 'Cute I Am' and 'Merry I Must Be.' #ActofKindness #baby… https://t.co/E6LKQHP7Dn 4 hours ago Cristal Almonte RT @raybae689: Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda for an “Out Of This World Christmas” https://t.co/Kb8pUO2vdW https://t.co/4r6d1sOfMm 5 hours ago Rich Mitchell Nurses Dress Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out Of This World Christmas’ Nurses at a Pennslyvania hospital dressed up n… https://t.co/DstihJWHMW 7 hours ago Baptist Ministries Nurses Dress Newborn Babies As Baby Yoda for an “Out Of This World Christmas” https://t.co/tMcKBoQLEi 8 hours ago Rich Mitchell Nurses Dress Babies as Baby Yoda for ‘Out Of This World Christmas’ Nurses at a Pennslyvania hospital dressed up n… https://t.co/MU7WxlT5bQ 10 hours ago