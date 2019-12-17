Global  

Army apologizes after posting image of Nazi war criminal on Battle of the Bulge’s 75th anniversary

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The U.S. Army is apologizing Tuesday for posting an image of a Nazi war criminal on some of its social media accounts during Monday’s 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
