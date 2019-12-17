Global  

Peter Thiel reportedly influencing Facebook's policy on political ads

SFGate Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Political ads have been a point of contention on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg further stirred up the controversy this fall by confirming political ads on the social media service are exempt from third-party fact-checking. Zuckerberg said the decision was made in the interest of free speech.
News video: Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads 00:37

 2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising. "Facebook exempts politicians from our third-party fact-checking program," VP of global affairs and communication Nick...

