Peter Thiel reportedly influencing Facebook's policy on political ads
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () Political ads have been a point of contention on Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg further stirred up the controversy this fall by confirming political ads on the social media service are exempt from third-party fact-checking. Zuckerberg said the decision was made in the interest of free speech.
2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising.
