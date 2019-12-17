Global  

New Discoveries Open Old Chapter In Tulsa Race Riots Of 1921

NPR Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Archaeologists and historians announce that they've identified at least two sites consistent with mass graves in Tulsa, site of race riots in 1921 that had been pushed to the margins of history.
