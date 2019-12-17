Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

ABC News: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Calls For Trump’s Censure Over Impeachment

Daily Caller Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is still undecided on impeaching President Donald Trump and reportedly that she would vote to censure him. “I’m taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that’s happened, all the information that’s been put forward,” Gabbard told a crowd Monday at Furman University […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment vote against President Trump tonight

Impeachment vote against President Trump tonight 00:45

 U.S. House is set to vote on impeaching President Trump.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LRPow79

Reality Dose RT @Isellmpls: On the Second Article of Impeachment, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes present. Really? #ImpeachmentDay #Impeach… 2 minutes ago

puppia18

ITMFA ⁦@TulsiPress⁩ Who cares what Tulsi has to say? Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News https://t.co/Hf8Aois6PF 8 minutes ago

tweetabird1

Therese Meggitt Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News!!! Gab are Voted “PRESENT” not YES on articles of… https://t.co/GWqYqrKbk3 9 minutes ago

POOetryman

Pooetryman Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News - https://t.co/6cfg0usQp4 via @ABC 11 minutes ago

cbritt1985

REDABI Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News https://t.co/0PUkPP1Pmh 13 minutes ago

Isellmpls

Maverick On the Second Article of Impeachment, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes present. Really? #ImpeachmentDay… https://t.co/2DojeyE06o 14 minutes ago

Come_Oon_Man

Come_Oon_Man! 💔 Plezzzzz, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News https://t.co/cl2B1uAUtL 14 minutes ago

Earendil82

Trey She is correct. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls for President Trump's censure - ABC News https://t.co/OmQ17wQSjC 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.