Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

16-year-old girl reunited with parents after apparent kidnapping

CBS News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
"Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed," the NYPD said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Horrorshow__Pod

Will the Real Horrorshow Please Stand Up RT @goingwestpod: EPISODE #49 // Jaycee Lee Dugard In 1991, an 11-year-old girl was on her way to school in South Lake Tahoe, California… 39 minutes ago

DisfunkGlee

Erin Reed 🌸✌️ RT @goingwestpod: EPISODE #49 // Jaycee Lee Dugard https://t.co/hPeiRoP653 In 1991, an 11-year-old girl was on her way to school in Sout… 5 hours ago

Girl_craft2003

Craftmas❄️|Flareon Stan Acct RT @PistachioMagic: ELF adopts! Candy, candy cane, candy corn, and syrup (the four main food groups!) $4 each. lines by homeqrown ... last… 9 hours ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez 16-year-old girl reunited with parents after apparent kidnapping https://t.co/EcxGTWKAfB 11 hours ago

raqlanegrita

deee ✨ RT @amandabossard: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE after #NYPD was investigating the kidnapping of 16-year-old Karol Sanchez in the #Bronx. #Video… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.