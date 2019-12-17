Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Barbie Ferreira

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
It's been a "surreal" year for Barbie Ferreira, who started out in modeling but broke through as an actress with a daring role in HBO's "Euphoria." (Dec. 17)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carmin_D_J

CarolJDDJ♉♎ RT @APEntertainment: .@AP names Barbie Ferreira a Breakthrough Entertainer of 2019. The “Euphoria” star calls the past year surreal. @… 1 day ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment .@AP names Barbie Ferreira a Breakthrough Entertainer of 2019. The “Euphoria” star calls the past year surreal.… https://t.co/SYF8Y0QSkO 2 days ago

CarnageMovie

Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 RT @APEntertainment: .@AP names Barbie Ferreira a Breakthrough Entertainer of 2019. The “Euphoria” star calls th… https://t.co/r8p4pTh5R8 4 days ago

Happyvalsday

Bob Roff Breakthrough Entertainer: Ferreira’s 2019 has been surreal https://t.co/ga0TqEZXjQ via @therepublicnews 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.