Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
An associate producer on CBS current affairs TV show "60 Minutes" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging gender discrimination and retaliation by the U.S. company after she said she complained about inappropriate conduct by her male boss.
