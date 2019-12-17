Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination

An associate producer on CBS current affairs TV show "60 Minutes" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging gender discrimination and retaliation by the U.S. company after she said she complained about inappropriate conduct by her male boss.

