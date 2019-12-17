Global  

Winter solstice vigil to be held alongside live nativity on the Circle in Georgetown

Delawareonline Tuesday, 17 December 2019
The First State Satanists, a "non-theistic Delaware-based modern Satanic group," will host a winter solstice observance on the Circle in Georgetown.
 
Rjrivell

Robert Rivell ن Unbelievable. I’m ok with a group celebrating the winter solstice. But calling themselves “non-theistic Satanists”?… https://t.co/VsIZFyar1z 3 days ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online "This event will serve as an opportunity for the group and the community to come together with love and light on th… https://t.co/jGIAeX0ucG 3 days ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online The First State Satanists, a "non-theistic Delaware-based modern Satanic group," will host a winter solstice observ… https://t.co/oKVOGnaszk 3 days ago

