Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas received $1 million from lawyer of indicted Ukrainian oligarch

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Ukraine oligarch Dmitry Firtash's Swiss lawyer paid Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas $1M, court arguments reveal. Some went to Parnas' bond.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked For Rudy Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked For Rudy Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

Federal prosecutors say Lev Parnas did not disclose a million dollars he received from a Russian bank when he declared his assets.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates [Video]Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates

New charges are likely in a criminal campaign finance case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a federal..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas battles to stay out of jail, cites Ukraine 'threats'

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, should be allowed to remain under home detention, not jail, lawyer argues  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comcbs4.comeuronewsMediaiteReutersReuters IndiaSeattle Times

‘Very Big DOJ News’: Lawyer for Putin-Connected Ukrainian Oligarch Sent $1M to Giuliani Associate’s Wife

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustWhatNowWhy

#ViveLaRésistance #TrumpsAreTraitors🌊🌊 RT @WendySiegelman: Reuters updated article with correction about $1 million paid to Parnas (thru his wife Svetlana's bank account) - sayin… 38 seconds ago

starck_patrick

Patrick Jean Starck RT @RVAwonk: US prosecutors said in court today that the $1 million payment that Giuliani associate Lev Parnas received in September came f… 39 seconds ago

hillalexanderp

hillalexanderp- Still Pissed... RT @awprokop: Prosecutors now saying the $1M payment that went to Parnas from a Russian account was in fact from Firtash. Per Reuters: htt… 48 seconds ago

JustWhatNowWhy

#ViveLaRésistance #TrumpsAreTraitors🌊🌊 RT @WendySiegelman: US prosecutors said in court Tuesday that $1 million payment Lev Parnas that he concealed - sent to his wife Svetlana's… 1 minute ago

msevans034

mary susan evans RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: $1 Million from a Ukranian Oligarch, labeled an "upper-eschelon" associate of Russian Organized Crime found it's… 1 minute ago

NeoXyzX

NeoXyz RT @RepublicanSwine: A federal judge has declined to revoke bail for Lev Parnas, despite prosecutors warning that the indicted associate of… 11 minutes ago

phillipsoninst

Phillipson Institute RT @RFERL: U.S. prosecutors said in court that Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, received a $1 million p… 11 minutes ago

teacheconomics

Jem “Human Scum” W RT @progressivepush: A federal judge has declined to revoke bail for Lev Parnas, despite prosecutors warning that the indicted associate of… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.