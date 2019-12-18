Global  

‘It’s Really Sick’: Nancy Pelosi Reacts To Trumps Impeachment Letter

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
'I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous'
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Nancy Pelosi throws fit over Trump letter

Nancy Pelosi throws fit over Trump letter 00:15

 She called the letter &quot;ridiculous&quot; and &quot;sick.&quot;

Protesters Gather To Call For Impeachment On Eve Of House Vote [Video]Protesters Gather To Call For Impeachment On Eve Of House Vote

President Trump listed no new arguments or requests but vented his frustrations with the impeachment process in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday as protesters around the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:56Published

Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process' [Video]Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process'

President Trump slams Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's angry impeachment letter, line by line

In case you missed it, Trump sent an angry, six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week, banging on about his impeachment. And if you...
Mashable

Pelosi Dismisses ‘Ridiculous’ Trump Letter: ‘It’s Really Sick’

Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* today dismissed the "ridiculous" letter President *Donald Trump* sent her on impeachment.
Mediaite


