Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holly Sonders Gets Engaged To Vegas Dave

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Seems rushed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

7-day forecast, interview with the Musgraves in Boulder City about their amazing holiday home [Video]7-day forecast, interview with the Musgraves in Boulder City about their amazing holiday home

Meteorologist Gina Cancelierre has the full holiday forecast reporting from a beautiful home in Boulder City, and she chats with the homeowners Dyanah and Dave Musgrave, about their amazing home.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:04Published

UNLV Rebel alumni ready to say farewell to Sam Boyd Stadium at final home game Saturday [Video]UNLV Rebel alumni ready to say farewell to Sam Boyd Stadium at final home game Saturday

It's the final goodbye to Sam Boyd Stadium. The UNLV Rebels will play their final home game Saturday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:15Published


Tweets about this

LexKuhne

#ProfessorLex Mazel tov to this great Michigan State Spartan & her fine young man. Via @GolfDigest: Former Golf Channel star Ho… https://t.co/f774SHaXt0 6 days ago

golf4themasses

AllAboutGolf RT @GolfDigest: Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders and professional sports gambler Vegas Dave are engaged: https://t.co/LbGEBbH9fg http… 6 days ago

SimplyCarla7

Save Bandit!! RT @BSO: After Dropping Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury During The Season Holly Sonders Gets Engaged To Vegas Dave Who Is On Probation For Ste… 1 week ago

BSO

Robert Littal After Dropping Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury During The Season Holly Sonders Gets Engaged To Vegas Dave Who Is On Pr… https://t.co/xBiMbY440P 1 week ago

thecodyward69

Cody Ward RT @GolfDigest: Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders announced she is engaged to professional sports gambler Vegas Dave: https://t.co/5pz… 1 week ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Holly Sonders Gets Engaged To Vegas Dave | The Daily Caller https://t.co/vZn2rRVofb 1 week ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged to professional gambler Vegas Dave https://t.co/p8v8kdi07H via @GolfDigest 1 week ago

Golf_2_Win

Golf2Win GolfDigest : Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders announced she is engaged to professional sports gambler Vegas D… https://t.co/ECJXRGOyXS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.