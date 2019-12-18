Global  

Trump attacks Pelosi in scathing 6-page letter on impeachment

CBS News Wednesday, 18 December 2019
In an extraordinary six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Trump made his feelings known about impeachment and accused her of "declaring open war on American democracy." Ben Tracy reports.
News video: Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment 00:37

 House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act. Ms Pelosi said she opened debate "solemnly and sadly", insisting if the House does not act now, "we would be...

