Trump attacks Pelosi in scathing 6-page letter on impeachment
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () In an extraordinary six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Trump made his feelings known about impeachment and accused her of "declaring open war on American democracy." Ben Tracy reports.
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act. Ms Pelosi said she opened debate "solemnly and sadly", insisting if the House does not act now, "we would be...