Grandfather offered plea deal in girl's cruise ship death

CBS News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
An attorney for the grandfather of a toddler who fell to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tells CBS News that prosecutors are offering a plea deal. Sam Anello was surrounded by reporters as he left a Puerto Rico courtroom Tuesday. He's charged with negligent homicide in the July death of his granddaughter, 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand. David Begnaud reports.
