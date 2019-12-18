Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAMACOL’s ‘Cuban Christmas’ Food Basket Giveaway Underway In Little Havana

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Patience is paying off for thousands of people who lined the streets in Little Havana for the annual holiday gift basket giveaway sponsored by CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Little Havana Streets Packed For CAMACOL Food Giveaway

Little Havana Streets Packed For CAMACOL Food Giveaway 01:54

 Thousands lined the streets in Little Havana for the annual holiday gift basket giveaway sponsored by CAMACOL.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.