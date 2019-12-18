Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

30 People Sickened By Infection Linked To Contact With Pet Store Puppies, CDC Says

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Centers for Disease Control says it is investigating an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant infection linked to contact with pet store puppies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Over 2 Dozen People Sickened By Infection Linked To Contact With Pet Store Puppies

Over 2 Dozen People Sickened By Infection Linked To Contact With Pet Store Puppies 00:22

 The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday it is investigating an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant infection linked to contact with pet store puppies.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DCW50

DCW50 30 people sickened by infection linked to pet store puppies across 13 states https://t.co/x2cViqv9J7 1 hour ago

drkatraphael

Rev Dr Kathleen Raphael DD LPN 30 People Sickened By Infection Linked To Contact With Pet Store Puppies, CDC Says https://t.co/3opoe2NbOt 1 hour ago

HereIsRyan

Ryan Fite RT @6NewsCTX: Health officials believe contact with puppies, especially those from pet stores, is the likely source of an infection outbrea… 2 hours ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews Health officials believe contact with puppies, especially those from pet stores, is the likely source of an infecti… https://t.co/6UIvRE8kMj 2 hours ago

SydneyGlennTV

Sydney Glenn 30 people sickened by infection linked to pet store puppies across 13 states, including Utah https://t.co/57JFJjystZ 2 hours ago

RCWr

Pat RT @StaciaWSYX6: NEW: An infection linked to pet store puppies has sickened 30 people across 13 states, including Ohio https://t.co/zKIWZYv… 2 hours ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 CDC Says Puppies May be Linked to Drug-resistant Infection That’s Sickened 30 People in 13 States… https://t.co/Rp2TmBZJce 3 hours ago

SoLaTiDoBlades

LaBlades 30 people sickened by drug-resistant infection linked to puppies https://t.co/beOcBSbglR via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.