The Centers for Disease Control says it is investigating an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant infection linked to contact with pet store puppies.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DCW50 30 people sickened by infection linked to pet store puppies across 13 states https://t.co/x2cViqv9J7 1 hour ago Rev Dr Kathleen Raphael DD LPN 30 People Sickened By Infection Linked To Contact With Pet Store Puppies, CDC Says https://t.co/3opoe2NbOt 1 hour ago Ryan Fite RT @6NewsCTX: Health officials believe contact with puppies, especially those from pet stores, is the likely source of an infection outbrea… 2 hours ago KCENNews Health officials believe contact with puppies, especially those from pet stores, is the likely source of an infecti… https://t.co/6UIvRE8kMj 2 hours ago Sydney Glenn 30 people sickened by infection linked to pet store puppies across 13 states, including Utah https://t.co/57JFJjystZ 2 hours ago Pat RT @StaciaWSYX6: NEW: An infection linked to pet store puppies has sickened 30 people across 13 states, including Ohio https://t.co/zKIWZYv… 2 hours ago BCNN1 CDC Says Puppies May be Linked to Drug-resistant Infection That’s Sickened 30 People in 13 States… https://t.co/Rp2TmBZJce 3 hours ago LaBlades 30 people sickened by drug-resistant infection linked to puppies https://t.co/beOcBSbglR via @MailOnline 3 hours ago