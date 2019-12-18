Rep. Mark Meadows: Biden isn't Trump's campaign rival
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () As the full House prepared to debate and vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, one of his key Republican allies, Rep. Mark Meadows, told CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes that Democrats should drop their investigation.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on allegations of abuse of power on Wednesday. Trump is now the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The Senate will decide if he will be removed from office. Here's how Nevada's representatives voted:...