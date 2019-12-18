Global  

Rep. Mark Meadows: Biden isn't Trump's campaign rival

CBS News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
As the full House prepared to debate and vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, one of his key Republican allies, Rep. Mark Meadows, told CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes that Democrats should drop their investigation.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: How Nevada representatives voted on Pres. Trump's impeachment

How Nevada representatives voted on Pres. Trump's impeachment 00:50

 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on allegations of abuse of power on Wednesday. Trump is now the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The Senate will decide if he will be removed from office. Here's how Nevada's representatives voted:...

