Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson not part of Northwestern’s early signing period class

Denver Post Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Record-breaking Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson, who verbally committed to play for Northwestern in November 2018, is currently not among Wednesday's early signees in the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
News video: Mississippi State Signs All 21 Commits In Early Period

Mississippi State Signs All 21 Commits In Early Period

 Bulldogs collect the 25th best recruiting class nationally in the early signing period.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star high school quarterback from Boulder arrested on sexual assault charges [Video]Star high school quarterback from Boulder arrested on sexual assault charges

A standout high school quarterback from Boulder has been arrested on sexual assault charges, according to jail records.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:05Published

Aidan Atkinson Arrested In Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]Aidan Atkinson Arrested In Sexual Assault Allegations

Aidan Atkinson is the star quarterback of Boulder's Fairview High School.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stanford lands Emmitt Smith's son in early class

E.J. Smith, the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, chose Stanford over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M on the first day of the early...
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.