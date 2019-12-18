Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson not part of Northwestern’s early signing period class

Record-breaking Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson, who verbally committed to play for Northwestern in November 2018, is currently not among Wednesday's early signees in the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class.

