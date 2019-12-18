Global  

Deadly Debris Fall Has Pedestrians On Edge As Lawmakers Scrutinize Inspection Protocols

CBS 2 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Scaffolding now protects on 49th Street where Erica Tishman was killed Tuesday morning. 
News video: New Yorkers On Edge After Falling Debris Kills Woman On Sidewalk

New Yorkers On Edge After Falling Debris Kills Woman On Sidewalk 02:54

 Lawmakers are taking a closer look at New York City's inspection protocols and consequences. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

