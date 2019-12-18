Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

We’re Given A First Look At Kate Middleton, Prince William’s 2019 Christmas Card

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Christmas card features a casual family photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and the three children
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Alltime Conspiracies - Published < > Embed
News video: Is the British Media Covering Up this Royal Scandal?

Is the British Media Covering Up this Royal Scandal? 06:44

 Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage may not be as perfect as it may seem - and the UK media are trying to cover it up.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas [Video]Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Louis Steals the Show in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Family Christmas Card

Season's greetings from the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William are spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldThe ArgusTMZ.com

'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate Middleton

'Merry Christmas to all our followers': Prince Williams poses with kids in adorable Christmas snap taken by Kate MiddletonWhile Meghan and Harry's Christmas card was blasted as a photoshop fail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had much more luck sharing an adorable Christmas...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •E! OnlineThe ArgusSifyJust Jared

Tweets about this

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian We’re Given A First Look At Kate Middleton, Prince William’s 2019 Christmas Card https://t.co/FbqNZ51VhW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.