4-year-old girl who died in Phoenix apartment fire is identified

azcentral.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A 27-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were all rescued and taken to the Maricopa Burn Center in serious condition.
 
News video: Phoenix police identify girl found dead after apartment fire

Phoenix police identify girl found dead after apartment fire 02:07

 Authorities say Jordan Halfacre was discovered near the front of the apartment early Sunday and declared dead at the scene.

Four-year-old girl dies after fall from terrace

A four-year-old girl died after slipping and falling from the terrace of a three-storey residential apartment in R.R. Nagar on Monday. The deceased, P
Hindu

2 people in critical condition after car crash in north Phoenix

The collision, which happened near 27th and State avenues in Phoenix, also injured a 22-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl.  
azcentral.com

