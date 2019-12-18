4-year-old girl who died in Phoenix apartment fire is identified

A four-year-old girl died after slipping and falling from the terrace of a three-storey residential apartment in R.R. Nagar on Monday. The deceased, P

2 people in critical condition after car crash in north Phoenix The collision, which happened near 27th and State avenues in Phoenix, also injured a 22-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl.

azcentral.com 6 days ago



