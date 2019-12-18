Global  

Mormon Church misled members on tax-exempt investment fund, whistleblower claims

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built a $100 billion investment portfolio using tax-exempt funds "intended for charitable purposes," potentially in violation of federal laws, according to a whistleblower complaint filed to the Internal Revenue Service and reported by the Washington Post Monday.
