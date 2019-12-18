Global  

SHARE NOW, formerly known as car2go, to cease operations in North America by Feb. 29, 2020

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The end of what was a tumultuous year for car sharing comes with yet another blow.

On Wednesday, SHARE NOW, formerly car2go, announced that it will be ceasing all operations in North America, including Seattle and Vancouver among others, by Feb. 29, 2020.
