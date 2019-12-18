SHARE NOW, formerly known as car2go, to cease operations in North America by Feb. 29, 2020 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

The end of what was a tumultuous year for car sharing comes with yet another blow.



On Wednesday, SHARE NOW, formerly car2go, announced that it will be ceasing all operations in North America, including Seattle and Vancouver among others, by Feb. 29, 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this