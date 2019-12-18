Global  

House members debate as impeachment vote approaches

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Members on both sides of the aisle debated on the House floor Wednesday as the impending impeachment vote draws near. (Dec. 18)
 
News video: Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment

Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment 00:28

 Se. Rand Paul says Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump are little more than a “partisan thing." Paul went on to say he doesn’t expect any Republicans in the House to vote in favor of impeachment. Paul appeared on CNN's State of the Union. He said he expects a “handful of...

patrickbergero5

Pat Bergeron RT @NBCNews: Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's historic impeachment debate. Here are the 13 sta… 32 seconds ago

Elisabe93629159

Elisabeth Anderson RT @nprpolitics: Lawmakers from both parties spoke during debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, including one Repu… 50 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Members of the US House of Representatives are soon to vote on whether to impeach @realDonaldTrump for abuse of pow… https://t.co/XFSLDlnLQs 1 minute ago

c_schweikart

Carline Schweikart🌈 RT @NPR: "Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," said Rep. Barry Louder… 1 minute ago

Indavisible

Christina Davis I almost wish we could use this Impeachment debate as a supplemental Presidential debate + add some of these superb… https://t.co/QkMXjdDxR8 1 minute ago

sugercoma

Paul RT @SpeakerPelosi: Today, the House will #DefendOurDemocracy against the President’s abuses of his power. Tune in as Members of Congress de… 2 minutes ago

garyharms

Gary Harms As I sit here and watch the debate of impeachment, it’s clear to me this is not a partisan issue as many would have… https://t.co/zxAuCZAinn 2 minutes ago

AaseeOwl

🕷️ BaumbergTawnyOwl🦉#FBPE RT @SkyNews: Members of the US House of Representatives are soon to vote on whether to impeach @realDonaldTrump for abuse of power and obst… 3 minutes ago

