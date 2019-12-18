House members debate as impeachment vote approaches

Members on both sides of the aisle debated on the House floor Wednesday as the impending impeachment vote draws near. (Dec. 18)

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Bergeron RT @NBCNews: Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's historic impeachment debate. Here are the 13 sta… 32 seconds ago Elisabeth Anderson RT @nprpolitics: Lawmakers from both parties spoke during debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, including one Repu… 50 seconds ago Global Analytica Members of the US House of Representatives are soon to vote on whether to impeach @realDonaldTrump for abuse of pow… https://t.co/XFSLDlnLQs 1 minute ago Carline Schweikart🌈 RT @NPR: "Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president in this process," said Rep. Barry Louder… 1 minute ago Christina Davis I almost wish we could use this Impeachment debate as a supplemental Presidential debate + add some of these superb… https://t.co/QkMXjdDxR8 1 minute ago Paul RT @SpeakerPelosi: Today, the House will #DefendOurDemocracy against the President’s abuses of his power. Tune in as Members of Congress de… 2 minutes ago Gary Harms As I sit here and watch the debate of impeachment, it’s clear to me this is not a partisan issue as many would have… https://t.co/zxAuCZAinn 2 minutes ago 🕷️ BaumbergTawnyOwl🦉#FBPE RT @SkyNews: Members of the US House of Representatives are soon to vote on whether to impeach @realDonaldTrump for abuse of power and obst… 3 minutes ago