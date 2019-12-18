Global  

Convicted ex-WorldCom CEO Ebbers wins early prison release because of poor health

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the early release from prison of Bernard Ebbers, the former WorldCom Inc chief executive convicted in one of the country's largest accounting scandals, because of his deteriorating health.
