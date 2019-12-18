Global  

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for AaliyahSinger R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.
News video: R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery

R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery 00:52

 R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery He was hit by the new claims earlier this month, which alleged he had bribed an unnamed government official in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married. However, when Kelly appeared via a video link...

