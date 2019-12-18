R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.
R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery He was hit by the new claims earlier this month, which alleged he had bribed an unnamed government official in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married. However, when Kelly appeared via a video link...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Naijaxtreme R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official over underage marriage to Aaliyah https://t.co/vw6raO3kwa https://t.co/WL14TkIdS1 2 hours ago