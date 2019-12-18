R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. Singer R. Kelly on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get a fake identification document for singer Aaliyah, then 15, the day before he married her, the latest charge in a criminal case accusing him of running a years-long scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 20 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery 00:52 R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery He was hit by the new claims earlier this month, which alleged he had bribed an unnamed government official in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married. However, when Kelly appeared via a video link... You Might Like

Tweets about this Naijaxtreme R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official over underage marriage to Aaliyah https://t.co/vw6raO3kwa https://t.co/WL14TkIdS1 2 hours ago denetra, pearsall RT @JO_WW1: #RKelly Update: #RKelly pleads not guilty to bribery charges. In addition, he is writing new lyrics while in jail and not depre… 3 hours ago Y94 R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official to get fake ID for Aaliyah https://t.co/Grw2tiWRFn 10 hours ago SantaStanislao RT @DailyCaller: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribing A Government Official In Order To Marry Aaliyah At 15 Years Old https://t.co/z26upG8… 13 hours ago elementarty R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Charge - The Chicago Tribune reports that R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to bri… https://t.co/6ABlJXBycV 14 hours ago